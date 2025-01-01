Menu
Kinoafisha Films Palestine 36

Synopsis

1936. As villages across Mandatory Palestine rise against British colonial rule, Yusuf drifts between his rural home and the restless energy of Jerusalem, longing for a future beyond the growing unrest. But history is relentless. With rising numbers of Jewish immigrants escaping antisemitism in Europe, and the Palestinian population uniting in the largest and longest uprising against Britain’s 30-year dominion, all sides spiral towards inevitable collision in a decisive moment for the British Empire and the future of the entire region.
Country Palestine, State of / France / Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Philistine Films, Autonomous, BBC Film
Also known as
Palestine 36, Palestina 36, Palestine 1936
Director
Annemari Dzhasir
Cast
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Robert Aramayo
Robert Aramayo
Liam Cunningham
Liam Cunningham
Billy Howle
Billy Howle
Christopher Villiers
7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
