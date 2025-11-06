Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Good Sister

The Good Sister

Schwesterherz
Synopsis

Rose is very close to her older brother Sam. When a woman accuses him of rape, Rose is asked to testify in the investigation against him. This tests both their relationship and her moral integrity.
Country Germany / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Lithuania N13
Production Arkanum Pictures, German Film and Television Academy Berlin, Nephilim Producciones
Also known as
Schwesterherz, The Good Sister, Dobra siostra
Director
Sarah Miro Fischer
Cast
Laura Balzer
Marie Bloching
Jane Chirwa
Proschat Madani
Giamo Röwekamp
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
