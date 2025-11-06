Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Good Sister
The Good Sister
Schwesterherz
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Rose is very close to her older brother Sam. When a woman accuses him of rape, Rose is asked to testify in the investigation against him. This tests both their relationship and her moral integrity.
Expand
Country
Germany / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Lithuania
N13
Production
Arkanum Pictures, German Film and Television Academy Berlin, Nephilim Producciones
Also known as
Schwesterherz, The Good Sister, Dobra siostra
Director
Sarah Miro Fischer
Cast
Laura Balzer
Marie Bloching
Jane Chirwa
Proschat Madani
Giamo Röwekamp
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
