Kinoafisha
Films
Twinless
Twinless
Twinless
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Two young men meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely bromance.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
3 October 2025
World premiere
3 October 2025
Worldwide Gross
$1,259,662
Production
Permut Presentations, Three Point Capital (TPC)
Also known as
Twinless, Без близнеца
Director
James Sweeney
Cast
Dylan O'Brien
James Sweeney
Lauren Graham
Tasha Smith
Cree Cicchino
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Roman
I thought Gen Z was supposed to be nice.
Stills
