Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Twinless
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Twinless

Twinless

Twinless
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Two young men meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely bromance.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 3 October 2025
World premiere 3 October 2025
Worldwide Gross $1,259,662
Production Permut Presentations, Three Point Capital (TPC)
Also known as
Twinless, Без близнеца
Director
James Sweeney
James Sweeney
Cast
Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien
James Sweeney
James Sweeney
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham
Tasha Smith
Tasha Smith
Cree Cicchino
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Roman I thought Gen Z was supposed to be nice.
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more