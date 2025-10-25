Menu
Merry Christmas Ted Cooper

Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!
Synopsis

A Christmas-loving weatherman has had a tough year; upon returning to his hometown, he bumps into a former teacher who always cheered him on, and his former crush — and things start to look up.
Country Canada
Production year 2025
Online premiere 25 October 2025
World premiere 25 October 2025
Also known as
Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!, Merry Christmas Ted Cooper
Director
Jason Burke
Cast
Robert Buckley
Robert Buckley
Kimberley Sustad
Toby Hargrave
Katie Stone
Cast and Crew

Film rating

