Merry Christmas Ted Cooper
Merry Christmas Ted Cooper
Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!
Comedy
Romantic
Synopsis
A Christmas-loving weatherman has had a tough year; upon returning to his hometown, he bumps into a former teacher who always cheered him on, and his former crush — and things start to look up.
Country
Canada
Production year
2025
Online premiere
25 October 2025
World premiere
25 October 2025
Also known as
Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!, Merry Christmas Ted Cooper
Director
Jason Burke
Cast
Robert Buckley
Kimberley Sustad
Toby Hargrave
Katie Stone
Film rating
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
