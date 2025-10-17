Menu
The Twits

The Twits
Synopsis

Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as tricky as the Twits in order to save the city.
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 17 October 2025
World premiere 17 October 2025
Production Jellyfish Pictures, The Roald Dahl Story Company
Also known as
The Twits, Los Cretinos, Az utálatos páros, Die Trottels, Dustene, Gli Sporcelli, Knölarna, Les Deux Gredins, Os Pestes, Państwo Burakowie, Сімейка Дурків, 壞心的夫妻消失了, 蠢特夫妇
Director
Phil Johnston
Todd Demong
Cast
Johnny Vegas
Margo Martindale
Emilia Clarke
Alan Tudyk
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

4.8
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
