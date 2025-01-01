Menu
Synopsis

William McKay’s successful New York executive career is in ruins after a shocking betrayal. Called by his estranged father, William travels to Belize for a father & son fishing tournament that reopens old wounds and sparks new understanding. Decades later, William recalls that pivotal trip as he tries to connect with his angry, distant grandson.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Aeth Entertainment, Rich Entertainment Group
Also known as
Looking Through Water, Blood Knot, Correnteza de Amor, Mirando a través del agua
Director
Roberto Sneider
Roberto Sneider
Cast
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
David Morse
David Morse
Tamara Tunie
Tamara Tunie
Walker Scobell
Ximena Romo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
