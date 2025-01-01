William McKay’s successful New York executive career is in ruins after a shocking betrayal. Called by his estranged father, William travels to Belize for a father & son fishing tournament that reopens old wounds and sparks new understanding. Decades later, William recalls that pivotal trip as he tries to connect with his angry, distant grandson.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 46 minutes
Production year2025
ProductionAeth Entertainment, Rich Entertainment Group
Also known as
Looking Through Water, Blood Knot, Correnteza de Amor, Mirando a través del agua