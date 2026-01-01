Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Cameron Douglas
Cameron Douglas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cameron Douglas
Cameron Douglas
Cameron Douglas
Date of Birth
13 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
Looking Through Water
(2025)
5.6
It Runs in the Family
(2003)
3.6
Wire Room
(2022)
Filmography
6.8
Looking Through Water
Looking Through Water
Drama, Family
2025, USA
3.6
Wire Room
Wire Room
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
It Runs in the Family
It Runs in the Family
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2003, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree