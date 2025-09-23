Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bodyguard of Lies
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Bodyguard of Lies

Bodyguard of Lies

Bodyguard of Lies
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Exposes the tangled web of deception spun by the U.S. government during its 20-year war in Afghanistan, revealing the campaign of lies and misinformation fed to the American public. Through shocking testimonies from government insiders, confidential documents, and private audio recordings of those at the highest levels of the military and elected leadership, this gripping documentary urges a reckoning with the wider implications of government deception on a global scale.
Country USA / Afghanistan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 23 September 2025
World premiere 23 September 2025
Production Amblin Entertainment, Jigsaw Productions, See It Now Studios
Also known as
Bodyguard of Lies
Director
Dan Krauss
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more