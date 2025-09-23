Exposes the tangled web of deception spun by the U.S. government during its 20-year war in Afghanistan, revealing the campaign of lies and misinformation fed to the American public. Through shocking testimonies from government insiders, confidential documents, and private audio recordings of those at the highest levels of the military and elected leadership, this gripping documentary urges a reckoning with the wider implications of government deception on a global scale.
CountryUSA / Afghanistan
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2025
Online premiere23 September 2025
World premiere23 September 2025
ProductionAmblin Entertainment, Jigsaw Productions, See It Now Studios