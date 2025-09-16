Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story

Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story

Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Follows Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett as they prepare for their controversial Norwegian wedding.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 16 September 2025
World premiere 16 September 2025
Production Article 19 Films, Library Films
Also known as
Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, Realeza rebelde: Una insólita historia de amor, A norvég király lánya: Valószínűtlen szerelem, Niepokorni arystokraci: Niesamowita historia miłosna, Realeza rebelde: Um amor improvável, Rebel Royals: Eine unwahrscheinliche Liebesgeschichte, Rebel Royals: L'improbable romance, 非常王室：另类爱情故事
Director
Rebecca Chaiklin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

2.4
Rate 13 votes
2.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more