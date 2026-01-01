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Erik Estrada
Erik Estrada Erik Estrada
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Estrada

Erik Estrada

Erik Estrada

Date of Birth
16 March 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Scrubs 8.2
Scrubs (2001)
My Name Is Earl 7.9
My Name Is Earl (2005)
Lizzie McGuire 7.0
Lizzie McGuire (2001)

Filmography

Lembayung 6.1
Lembayung Lembayung
Horror, Thriller 2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
Call Me Kat 5.2
Call Me Kat
Comedy 2021, Great Britain/USA
Americano 4.7
Americano El Americano: The Movie
Family, Children's, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2016, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
Cool Cat Saves the Kids 3.7
Cool Cat Saves the Kids Cool Cat Saves the Kids
Comedy, Family 2015, Mexico
Liv and Maddie 6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family 2013, USA
My Name Is Earl 7.9
My Name Is Earl
Comedy 2005, USA
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 6.8
National Lampoon's Van Wilder Van Wilder
Comedy 2002, Germany / USA
Lizzie McGuire 7
Lizzie McGuire
Comedy, Family 2001, USA
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