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Erik Estrada
Erik Estrada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Estrada
Erik Estrada
Erik Estrada
Date of Birth
16 March 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Scrubs
(2001)
7.9
My Name Is Earl
(2005)
7.0
Lizzie McGuire
(2001)
Filmography
6.1
Lembayung
Lembayung
Horror, Thriller
2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
5.2
Call Me Kat
Comedy
2021, Great Britain/USA
4.7
Americano
El Americano: The Movie
Family, Children's, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2016, Mexico / USA
Watch trailer
3.7
Cool Cat Saves the Kids
Cool Cat Saves the Kids
Comedy, Family
2015, Mexico
6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family
2013, USA
7.9
My Name Is Earl
Comedy
2005, USA
6.8
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
Van Wilder
Comedy
2002, Germany / USA
7
Lizzie McGuire
Comedy, Family
2001, USA
Show more
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