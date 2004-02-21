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Yasamin Jasem
Yasamin Jasem
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yasamin Jasem
Yasamin Jasem
Yasamin Jasem
Date of Birth
21 February 2004
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Timur
(2025)
6.2
Sorop
(2024)
6.1
Lembayung
(2024)
Filmography
6.7
Timur
Timur
Action, Drama, History
2025, Indonesia
Watch trailer
6.2
Sorop
Sorop
Horror, Thriller
2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
6.1
Lembayung
Lembayung
Horror, Thriller
2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
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