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Yasamin Jasem
Yasamin Jasem Yasamin Jasem
Kinoafisha Persons Yasamin Jasem

Yasamin Jasem

Yasamin Jasem

Date of Birth
21 February 2004
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Timur 6.7
Timur (2025)
Sorop 6.2
Sorop (2024)
Lembayung 6.1
Lembayung (2024)

Filmography

Timur 6.7
Timur Timur
Action, Drama, History 2025, Indonesia
Watch trailer
Sorop 6.2
Sorop Sorop
Horror, Thriller 2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
Lembayung 6.1
Lembayung Lembayung
Horror, Thriller 2024, Indonesia
Watch trailer
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