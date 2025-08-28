Menu
8.3 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Synopsis

A young woman discovers supernatural abilities while facing personal challenges. As evil emerges, she must accept her powers and destiny in a transforming world. Her journey launches a new superhero saga.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 28 August 2025
Release date
4 September 2025 Czechia
4 September 2025 Lithuania N13
6 September 2025 Poland
28 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $6,121,152
Production Color Planet Studios, Little Hippo Studios, Pictorial FX
Also known as
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Lokah: Chapter One - Chandra
Director
Dominic Arun
Cast
Tovino Thomas
Kalyani Priyadarshan
Arun Kurian
Naslen
Vijayaraghavan
