Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
8.3
IMDb Rating: 8.1
4 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Lokah Chapter One: Chandra
Lokah Chapter One: Chandra
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Action
Fantasy
Synopsis
A young woman discovers supernatural abilities while facing personal challenges. As evil emerges, she must accept her powers and destiny in a transforming world. Her journey launches a new superhero saga.
Lokah Chapter One: Chandra
trailer
trailer
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
28 August 2025
Release date
4 September 2025
Czechia
4 September 2025
Lithuania
N13
6 September 2025
Poland
28 August 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$6,121,152
Production
Color Planet Studios, Little Hippo Studios, Pictorial FX
Also known as
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Lokah: Chapter One - Chandra
Director
Dominic Arun
Cast
Tovino Thomas
Kalyani Priyadarshan
Arun Kurian
Naslen
Vijayaraghavan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.3
15
votes
8.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Lokah Chapter One: Chandra
Trailer
