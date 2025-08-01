Menu
9.3
IMDb Rating: 9
2 posters
Tickets from 640 ₽
Mahavatar Narsimha
Mahavatar Narsimha
Mahavatar Narsimha
Action
Animation
Drama
Synopsis
Hiranyakashyap, the tyrannical demon, challenges Vishnu, proclaiming himself a god. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu, who appears as Narsimha to defeat the demon.
Mahavatar Narsimha
trailer
trailer
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 August 2025
Release date
25 September 2025
Russia
Indian Films
1 August 2025
UAE
18TC
Budget
400,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$881,154
Production
Kleem Productions, Hombale Films
Also known as
Mahavatar Narsimha, Mahavatar Narasimha
Director
Ashwin Kumar
Cast
Aditya Raj Sharma
Haripriya Matta
Priyanka Bhandari
Vasundhra Bose
Sanket Jaiswal
Cast and Crew
9.3
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
19:40
from 720 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
19:00
from 700 ₽
Tomorrow
from 640 ₽
26 September
from 640 ₽
27 September
from 640 ₽
28 September
from 640 ₽
Cartoon reviews
Кирилл Шутей
14 September 2025, 15:28
Круто! С удовольствием посмотрел трейлер. Интересно в России будут показывать??
Film Trailers
All trailers
Mahavatar Narsimha
Trailer
0
0
Mahavatar Narsimha
Trailer with russian subtitles
0
0
Stills
«Mahavatar Narsimha» now playing
Tomorrow
25
Fri
26
Sat
27
Sun
28
How do I book tickets for Mahavatar Narsimha?
Lubyanka
2D, SUB
19:40
from 720 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D, SUB
19:00
from 700 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D, SUB
21:25
from 670 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
