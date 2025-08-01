Menu
Synopsis

Hiranyakashyap, the tyrannical demon, challenges Vishnu, proclaiming himself a god. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu, who appears as Narsimha to defeat the demon.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 August 2025
Release date
25 September 2025 Russia Indian Films
1 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget 400,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $881,154
Production Kleem Productions, Hombale Films
Also known as
Mahavatar Narsimha, Mahavatar Narasimha
Director
Ashwin Kumar
Cast
Aditya Raj Sharma
Haripriya Matta
Priyanka Bhandari
Vasundhra Bose
Sanket Jaiswal
Formula Kino TsDM
19:40 from 720 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
19:00 from 700 ₽
Кирилл Шутей 14 September 2025, 15:28
Круто! С удовольствием посмотрел трейлер. Интересно в России будут показывать??
Formula Kino TsDM
Lubyanka
2D, SUB
19:40 from 720 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D, SUB
19:00 from 700 ₽
Sinema Park DELUXE TTs «Metropolis»
Voykovskaya
2D, SUB
21:25 from 670 ₽
