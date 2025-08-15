Menu
Descendent
Drama
Horror
Detective
Synopsis
After a traumatic brain injury triggers terrifying visions of extraterrestrials and a newfound talent for drawing, a father-to-be begins to question his reality and becomes obsessed with the need to protect his family from an unseen threat.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
15 August 2025
World premiere
15 August 2025
Release date
11 September 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$8,163
Production
Rustic Films
Also known as
Descendent, Потомок
Director
Peter Cilella
Cast
Sarah Bolger
Ross Marquand
Charlene Amoia
Alexandra Barreto
Clare Cooney
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.8
4.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
