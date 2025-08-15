Menu
Descendent

Descendent
Synopsis

After a traumatic brain injury triggers terrifying visions of extraterrestrials and a newfound talent for drawing, a father-to-be begins to question his reality and becomes obsessed with the need to protect his family from an unseen threat.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 15 August 2025
World premiere 15 August 2025
Release date
11 September 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $8,163
Production Rustic Films
Also known as
Descendent, Потомок
Director
Peter Cilella
Peter Cilella
Cast
Sarah Bolger
Sarah Bolger
Ross Marquand
Charlene Amoia
Charlene Amoia
Alexandra Barreto
Clare Cooney
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
