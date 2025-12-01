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Poster of Our House
5.5
Our House - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Our House
5.5

Our House

, 2025
Khang baan
Thailand / Horror
Trailers
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Poster of Our House
5.5
Going 0
Not going 1
Our House - Trailer
Our House  Trailer

Synopsis

A successful sales executive and his pregnant wife find their dream home. But after moving in, strange occurrences begin to happen, while a mysterious connection between the husband and the house next door emerges.

Cast

Pichsinee Veerasuthima
วิศรุต หิมรัตน์
Sasatorn Buain
Nan
Rinrada Lamroekchai
Panisa Udomruangkiat
Toey
Katanyu Swangsri
Sumrerng
Phunathat Wiwatphatthanaanan
Sithi Tesprateep
Thanticha Supasiritongchai
Khun Limkumnerd
Sangduen Nontapaoraya
Kansika Tengkankit
Director Kongkiat Khomsiri, Khom Kongkiat Khomsiri
Writer Nophand Boonyai, Kongkiat Khomsiri, Khom Kongkiat Khomsiri, Pass Patthanakumjon, Wilasinee Ruangprajuabkun
Composer Franz Komsan Vor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 May 2026
World premiere 1 December 2025
Release date
20 August 2026 Russia
20 August 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
4 December 2025 Thailand 18
Worldwide Gross $844,471
Production Kongkiat Production
Also known as
Khang baan, Our House, Nhà Trấn Quỷ, 鬼靈居, Kang Baan, Next Door

Film rating

5.5
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5.5 IMDb
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Our House - Trailer
Our House Trailer
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