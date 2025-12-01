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Our House
5.5
Our House
, 2025
Khang baan
Thailand / Horror
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5.5
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Our House
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Synopsis
A successful sales executive and his pregnant wife find their dream home. But after moving in, strange occurrences begin to happen, while a mysterious connection between the husband and the house next door emerges.
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Cast
Pichsinee Veerasuthima
วิศรุต หิมรัตน์
Sasatorn Buain
Nan
Rinrada Lamroekchai
Panisa Udomruangkiat
Toey
Katanyu Swangsri
Sumrerng
Phunathat Wiwatphatthanaanan
Sithi Tesprateep
Thanticha Supasiritongchai
Khun Limkumnerd
Sangduen Nontapaoraya
Kansika Tengkankit
Director
Kongkiat Khomsiri
,
Khom Kongkiat Khomsiri
Writer
Nophand Boonyai
,
Kongkiat Khomsiri
,
Khom Kongkiat Khomsiri
,
Pass Patthanakumjon
,
Wilasinee Ruangprajuabkun
Composer
Franz Komsan Vor
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Thailand
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2025
Online premiere
1 May 2026
World premiere
1 December 2025
Release date
20 August 2026
Russia
20 August 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
4 December 2025
Thailand
18
Worldwide Gross
$844,471
Production
Kongkiat Production
Also known as
Khang baan, Our House, Nhà Trấn Quỷ, 鬼靈居, Kang Baan, Next Door
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
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