Poster of Homicidal
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Homicidal

Homicidal

Homicidal 18+
Synopsis

A woman named Emily checks into a hotel and offers the bellboy $2000 to temporarily marry her. We soon find out Emily is the caretaker of a wheelchair-bound mute named Helga, who was the childhood guardian of a pair of siblings: Miriam Webster and her half-brother, Warren, who is about to inherit the estate of their late father. Who is the mysterious Emily and what are her intentions?
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1961
Production William Castle Productions
Also known as
Homicidal, Homicida, Homicide, Mörderisch, Daisan no Hanzai, Den mystiske knivstikker, Eglima meta ta mesanyhta, Homicidio, Mõrvarlik, Trama Diabólica, Со склоностью к убийству, Убивчий, 第三の犯罪
Director
Uilyam Kasl
Cast
Glenn Corbett
Patricia Breslin
Eugenie Leontovich
Alan Bunce
Richard Rust
6.8
6.8 IMDb
