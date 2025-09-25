Menu
9 Windows
9 Windows
9 Windows
Crime
Horror
Detective
Synopsis
After a tragic accident kills her parents, Liza, unable to walk, spends her days terrorizing vloggers. When she witnesses a murder online, the police dismisses it as a hoax, and it's up to Liza to find the killer.
Expand
9 Windows
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025
Russia
Синемапарк
Production
White Lotus Productions, Brick Lane Entertainment
Also known as
9 Windows, Пила. Наследие
Director
Lou Simon
Cast
William Forsythe
Michael Paré
Diana Garle
Christopher Millan
Jason Hignite
Film rating
3.6
Rate
10
votes
3.6
IMDb
Stills
