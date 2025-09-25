Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of 9 Windows
Poster of 9 Windows
Рейтинги
3.6 IMDb Rating: 3.6
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 350 ₽
Going 2
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films 9 Windows

9 Windows

9 Windows
Tickets from 350 ₽
Going 2
Not going 1

Synopsis

After a tragic accident kills her parents, Liza, unable to walk, spends her days terrorizing vloggers. When she witnesses a murder online, the police dismisses it as a hoax, and it's up to Liza to find the killer.
9 Windows - trailer in russian
9 Windows  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025 Russia Синемапарк
Production White Lotus Productions, Brick Lane Entertainment
Also known as
9 Windows, Пила. Наследие
Director
Lou Simon
Lou Simon
Cast
William Forsythe
William Forsythe
Michael Paré
Michael Paré
Diana Garle
Diana Garle
Christopher Millan
Christopher Millan
Jason Hignite
Jason Hignite
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.6
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
20:00 from 620 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
20:00 from 620 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
9 Windows - trailer in russian
9 Windows Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«9 Windows» now playing

Wed 24 Thu 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for 9 Windows? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
20:00 from 620 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
20:00 from 620 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
20:00 from 500 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more