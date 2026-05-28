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Moy drug nerpa
Moy drug nerpa
, 2023
Russia / Romantic, Family
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Moy drug nerpa
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Boris Galkin
Анна Кротова
Anastasiya Turusheva
Dmitriy Bednov
Bulat Cyrendorzhiev
Evgeniy Mordvin
Daniil Ochirov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026
Russia
Film rating
0.0
Rate
3
votes
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