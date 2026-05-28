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Poster of Moy drug nerpa
Moy drug nerpa - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Moy drug nerpa

Moy drug nerpa

, 2023
Russia / Romantic, Family
Trailers
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Poster of Moy drug nerpa
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Moy drug nerpa - Trailer
Moy drug nerpa  Trailer

Cast

Boris Galkin
Boris Galkin
Анна Кротова
Анна Кротова
Anastasiya Turusheva
Anastasiya Turusheva
Dmitriy Bednov
Dmitriy Bednov
Bulat Cyrendorzhiev
Bulat Cyrendorzhiev
Evgeniy Mordvin
Evgeniy Mordvin
Daniil Ochirov
Daniil Ochirov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 May 2026
Release date
28 May 2026 Russia

Film rating

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