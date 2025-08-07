Menu
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Comedy
Going
32
Not going
13
Synopsis
Under Tanechka's influence, Ivan Semyonov went from being a cheerful hooligan to being "mother's friend's son", or, to put it simply, "a suffocating one", from whom his friends and Tanechka herself turned their backs. In addition,...
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
20 September 2025
World premiere
7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025
Russia
КАРО Премьер
Worldwide Gross
$355,746
Production
Gala Production, Prospekt Mira
Also known as
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy, Иван Семёнов. Первый поцелуй
Director
Kirill Seduhin
Cast
Anna Kotova
Leon Kemstach
Mariya Shukshina
Ilya Iosifov
Roman Pogorelov
Film rating
6.6
Rate
17
votes
5.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
ars.trunov
10 August 2025, 04:36
Хуже этого только \" не одна дома 2\"
Александр Пащенко
15 August 2025, 17:22
Крутой фильм
Film Trailers
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Trailer
0
0
Stills
