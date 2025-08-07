Menu
Poster of Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy

Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy

Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Synopsis

Under Tanechka's influence, Ivan Semyonov went from being a cheerful hooligan to being "mother's friend's son", or, to put it simply, "a suffocating one", from whom his friends and Tanechka herself turned their backs. In addition,...
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy - trailer
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 September 2025
World premiere 7 August 2025
Release date
7 August 2025 Russia КАРО Премьер
Worldwide Gross $355,746
Production Gala Production, Prospekt Mira
Also known as
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy, Иван Семёнов. Первый поцелуй
Director
Kirill Seduhin
Cast
Anna Kotova
Anna Kotova
Leon Kemstach
Leon Kemstach
Mariya Shukshina
Mariya Shukshina
Ilya Iosifov
Ilya Iosifov
Roman Pogorelov
Roman Pogorelov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 17 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
ars.trunov 10 August 2025, 04:36
Хуже этого только \" не одна дома 2\"
Александр Пащенко 15 August 2025, 17:22
Крутой фильм
Film Trailers All trailers
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy - trailer
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy Trailer
Stills
