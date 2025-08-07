Menu
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 5.2
4 posters
The Occupant

The Occupant

The Occupant
Synopsis

Desperate to fund an experimental treatment for her sister Beth's terminal cancer, Abby takes a high-risk but well-paid job at a uranium mine in Northern Georgia. Her attempt to return home after discovering a mysterious, potentially valuable mineral element is halted after her helicopter crashes in the remote mountains. Stranded, she finds hope through John, an American pilot radioing from nearby. As their connection deepens, Abby uncovers a disturbing truth about John, forcing her to make an impossible choice.
Country Georgia / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 August 2025
Release date
18 September 2025 Russia СБ Фильм
14 August 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
14 August 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
21 August 2025 Moldova N 16
7 August 2025 UAE 18TC
14 August 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $11,165
Production Revolver Amsterdam, The Electric Shadow Company, Studio Artizm
Also known as
The Occupant, На высоте страха
Director
Hugo Keijzer
Cast
Ella Balinska
Ella Balinska
Stuart Graham
Stuart Graham
Armin Karima
Vanessa Ifediora
Sheena Kelly
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
5.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Stills

«The Occupant» now playing

