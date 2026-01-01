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Poster of Stork of Hope
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Stork of Hope
7.3

Stork of Hope

, 2025
Stork of Hope
Israel, Poland, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Stork of Hope
7.3

Synopsis

Based on true events, this emotional drama takes place during the early days of World War II. In Minsk, two young brothers, Ilya and Sasha, lose their parents and are left to face the horrors of war alone. Their only connection to...

Cast

Aleksandr Abramovich
Aleksandr Abramovich
Sergey Belyakovich
Jean-Marc Birkholz
Jean-Marc Birkholz
Jürgen - SS Officer
Andrey Davidyuk
Tatyana Garkusha
Yosef Ash
Lev Bokhan
Nadine Heidenreich
Yair Helman
Christian Mock
Director Aleksandr Franskevich-Laye
Writer Aleksandr Franskevich-Laye, Marina Cheblakova, Denis Nupreichik
Composer Lukasz Pieprzyk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel / Poland / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Asiofilm, 2-Team Productions
Also known as
Stork of Hope, Um Retrato de Esperança

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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