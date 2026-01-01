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Stork of Hope
7.3
Stork of Hope
, 2025
Stork of Hope
Israel, Poland, Germany / Drama / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
Based on true events, this emotional drama takes place during the early days of World War II. In Minsk, two young brothers, Ilya and Sasha, lose their parents and are left to face the horrors of war alone. Their only connection to...
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Cast
Aleksandr Abramovich
Sergey Belyakovich
Jean-Marc Birkholz
Jürgen - SS Officer
Andrey Davidyuk
Tatyana Garkusha
Yosef Ash
Lev Bokhan
Nadine Heidenreich
Yair Helman
Christian Mock
Director
Aleksandr Franskevich-Laye
Writer
Aleksandr Franskevich-Laye
,
Marina Cheblakova
,
Denis Nupreichik
Composer
Lukasz Pieprzyk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Israel / Poland / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Asiofilm, 2-Team Productions
Also known as
Stork of Hope, Um Retrato de Esperança
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
12
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
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