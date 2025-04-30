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Poster of River's Edge
6.9
Kinoafisha Films River's Edge
6.9

River's Edge

, 1986
River's Edge
USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of River's Edge
6.9

Synopsis

A group of high-school friends must come to terms with the fact that one of them, Samson, killed another, Jamie. Faced with the brutality of death, each must decide whether to turn their friend in to the police, or to help him escape the consequences of his dreadful deed.

Cast

Crispin Glover
Crispin Glover
Layne
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
Matt
Ione Skye
Ione Skye
Clarissa
Daniel Roebuck
Daniel Roebuck
Samson
Dennis Hopper
Dennis Hopper
Feck
Joshua John Miller
Tim
Roxana Zal
Maggie
Tom Bower
Tom Bower
Bennett
Josh Richman
Tony
Phillip Brock
Mike
Director Tim Hunter
Writer Neal Jimenez
Composer Jürgen Knieper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1986
Online premiere 15 September 2019
World premiere 10 September 1986
Release date
30 July 1987 Australia R 18+
10 October 1986 China
12 January 1989 Denmark 15
9 October 1987 Great Britain 18
9 October 1987 Ireland 18
17 February 1989 Italy
23 February 1990 Japan R18+
11 September 1987 Sweden 15
8 May 1987 USA R
Budget $1,900,000
Worldwide Gross $4,600,000
Production Hemdale, Sanford/Pillsbury Productions
Also known as
River's Edge, A la orilla del rio, Brzeg rzeki, Das Messer am Ufer, Féktelen folyó, I ragazzi del fiume, Instinto sádico, Juventude Assassina, Le fleuve de la mort, Mord nad rzeką, Na břehu řeky, Na brehu rieky, Okuka reke, Ribasu Ejji, Tause vitner, Tavse vidner, Tuhon ranta, Vid flodens strand, W zakolu rzeki, Στην άκρη του ποταμού, На берегу реки, На березі річки, На брега на реката, リバース・エッジ, 大河邊緣, A la orilla del río, Messer am Ufer Das

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 30 April 2025

Quotes

Matt The only reason you stay here is so you can fuck my mother and eat her food. MOTHERFUCKER. FOOD EATER.
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