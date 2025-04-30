6.9River's Edge
River's Edge, 1986
USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A group of high-school friends must come to terms with the fact that one of them, Samson, killed another, Jamie. Faced with the brutality of death, each must decide whether to turn their friend in to the police, or to help him escape the consequences of his dreadful deed.
Cast
Joshua John Miller
Tim
Roxana Zal
Maggie
Josh Richman
Tony
Phillip Brock
Mike
Director Tim Hunter
Writer Neal Jimenez
Composer Jürgen Knieper
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1986
Online premiere 15 September 2019
World premiere 10 September 1986
Release date
|30 July 1987
|Australia
|R 18+
|10 October 1986
|China
|12 January 1989
|Denmark
|15
|9 October 1987
|Great Britain
|18
|9 October 1987
|Ireland
|18
|17 February 1989
|Italy
|23 February 1990
|Japan
|R18+
|11 September 1987
|Sweden
|15
|8 May 1987
|USA
|R
Budget $1,900,000
Worldwide Gross $4,600,000
Production Hemdale, Sanford/Pillsbury Productions
Also known as
River's Edge, A la orilla del rio, Brzeg rzeki, Das Messer am Ufer, Féktelen folyó, I ragazzi del fiume, Instinto sádico, Juventude Assassina, Le fleuve de la mort, Mord nad rzeką, Na břehu řeky, Na brehu rieky, Okuka reke, Ribasu Ejji, Tause vitner, Tavse vidner, Tuhon ranta, Vid flodens strand, W zakolu rzeki, Στην άκρη του ποταμού, На берегу реки, На березі річки, На брега на реката, リバース・エッジ, 大河邊緣, A la orilla del río, Messer am Ufer Das
Updated 30 April 2025
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