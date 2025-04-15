Menu
Striking Rescue

Striking Rescue 18+
Synopsis

A veteran Muay Thai expert goes on a take-no-prisoners mission of revenge after his wife and daughter are brutally murdered by mysterious forces.
Striking Rescue - trailer
Striking Rescue  trailer
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 April 2025
World premiere 15 April 2025
Release date
28 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $4,480
Production Youku
Also known as
Striking Rescue, Fist of the Warrior, Jingtian da yingjiu, Odwet, Venganza implacable, Ударное спасение
Director
Siyu Cheng
Cast
Junjia Hong
Tony Jaa
Tony Jaa
Michael Mao
Xing Yu
Bolin Yu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Film Reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
Striking Rescue - trailer
Striking Rescue Trailer
Stills
