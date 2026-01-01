Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Mao Michael Mao
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Mao

Michael Mao

Michael Mao

Date of Birth
2 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Princess Silver 7.1
Princess Silver (2019)
Dawn Amidst Hidden Clouds 6.5
Dawn Amidst Hidden Clouds (2024)
Striking Rescue 5.8
Striking Rescue (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chong fan zhu luo ji 4.4
Chong fan zhu luo ji Chong fan zhu luo ji
Sci-Fi, Action 2025, China
Dawn Amidst Hidden Clouds 6.5
Dawn Amidst Hidden Clouds
Romantic, 2024, China
Striking Rescue 5.8
Striking Rescue Striking Rescue
Action, Drama 2024, China
Watch trailer
Princess Silver 7.1
Princess Silver
Drama, Romantic, History, 2019, China
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more