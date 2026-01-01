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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Michael Mao
Michael Mao
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Mao
Michael Mao
Michael Mao
Date of Birth
2 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Princess Silver
(2019)
6.5
Dawn Amidst Hidden Clouds
(2024)
5.8
Striking Rescue
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
2024
2019
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
4.4
Chong fan zhu luo ji
Chong fan zhu luo ji
Sci-Fi, Action
2025, China
6.5
Dawn Amidst Hidden Clouds
Romantic,
2024, China
5.8
Striking Rescue
Striking Rescue
Action, Drama
2024, China
Watch trailer
7.1
Princess Silver
Drama, Romantic, History,
2019, China
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