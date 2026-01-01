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Poster of A Bunch of Amateurs
7.4
Kinoafisha Films A Bunch of Amateurs
7.4

A Bunch of Amateurs

, 2022
A Bunch of Amateurs
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of A Bunch of Amateurs
7.4

Synopsis

A bunch of British working class amateur filmmakers with nothing left to lose tackle one of Hollywood's greatest musicals in order to save their beloved Club. Britain’s oldest amateur filmmaking club struggles to survive, as its members grow old amid flickering memories and hardships. In the northern industrial town of Bradford, England, a handful of diehard amateur filmmakers desperately cling to their dreams, and to each other, in this warm and funny look at shared artistic folly that speaks to the delusional dreamer in us all.

Cast

Colin Egglestone
Colin
Harry Nicholls
Harry
Joe Ogden
Joe
Jeanette Wilson
Jeanette
Phil Wainman
Phil
Ian Egglestone
Ian
Andrew Cockerill
Ted
Marie McCahery
Marie
Judith Simpson
Judith
Ian J. Simpson
Ian
Director Kim Hopkins
Writer Kim Hopkins
Composer Terence Dunn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Doc Society, Labor of Love Films, BFI Film Fund
Also known as
A Bunch of Amateurs, Absolutni amatorzy, Amatööride punt, Amatorski klub filmowy, Ett gäng amatörer, Hrpa amatera, Купка дилетантів

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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