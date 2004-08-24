Menu
Ivy Wolk
Ivy Wolk
Date of Birth
24 August 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
7.3
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
(2025)
Tickets
7.1
Friendship
(2024)
6.9
Everything's Gonna Be Okay
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2020
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
7.3
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
Friendship
Friendship
Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Everything's Gonna Be Okay
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
