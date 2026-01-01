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Poster of Nezabyvaemyy 1919 god
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Nezabyvaemyy 1919 god
6.1

Nezabyvaemyy 1919 god

, 1951
Nezabyvaemyy 1919 god
USSR / History / 18+
Poster of Nezabyvaemyy 1919 god
6.1

Cast

Pavel Molchanov
V.I. Lenin
Mikheil Gelovani
I. V. Stalin
Boris Andreyev
Boris Andreyev
Vladimir Shibayev
Marina Kovalyova
Katya Danilova
Ivan Bobrov
Ivan Bobrov
Voronov
Vladimir Ratomskiy
Potapov
Aleksandr Degtyar
Martynov
Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
Bryzgalov
Nikolai Komissarov
general Aleksandr Nekhyudov
Andrey Popov
Andrey Popov
Nikolay Nekhyudov
Writer Vsevolod Vishnevskiy, Mikheil Chiaureli, Aleksandr Filimonov
Composer Dmitri Shostakovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 6 June 1951
Release date
7 November 1952 Czechoslovakia
6 June 1951 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Nezabyvaemyy 1919 god, Das unvergeßliche Jahr 1919, Det oförgätliga året 1919, Feledhetetlen 1919, L'inoubliable année 1919, Nezaboravna 1919 godina, Niezapomniany rok 1919, Ristitulessa, The Unforgettable Year 1919, Незабываемый 1919 год

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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