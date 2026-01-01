Nezabyvaemyy 1919 god, Das unvergeßliche Jahr 1919, Det oförgätliga året 1919, Feledhetetlen 1919, L'inoubliable année 1919, Nezaboravna 1919 godina, Niezapomniany rok 1919, Ristitulessa, The Unforgettable Year 1919, Незабываемый 1919 год
Film rating
6.1
Rate15 votes
6IMDb
Quotes
ClemenceauWe are the nations who won the war. And we are going to build that world that we need.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.