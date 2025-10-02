Menu
Uzel zla
Uzel zla
Horror
Detective
Going
0
Not going
0
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025
Czechia
Production
Flamesite, Fresh Lobster, Fénix Film
Also known as
Uzel zla, Snare of Evil, Uzol zla
Director
Jan Haluza
Cast
Janek Gregor
Sabina Rojková
Ivan Lupták
Ivana Uhlířová
Valérie Zawadská
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
