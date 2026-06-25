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Poster of Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg
Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg

Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg

, 2026
The Debut
USA / Comedy
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Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg - Trailer
Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg  Trailer

Synopsis

A shy woman unexpectedly cast in a local musical production loses herself in the role under the spell of the strong-willed director, immersing herself in the high-stakes world of community theater.

Cast

Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Jerry
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Mona Friedman
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey
Lilli Cooper
Havana Rose Liu
Havana Rose Liu
Cara Buono
Cara Buono
Cassie
Patrick Fabian
Patrick Fabian
Howard
Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg
Bernadette Peters
Susan Blommaert
Colton Ryan
Colton Ryan
Craig Bierko
Director Jesse Eisenberg
Writer Jesse Eisenberg
Composer Emile Mosseri, Ayda Akbal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 3 December 2026
Release date
3 December 2026 Brazil
3 December 2026 Mexico
3 December 2026 USA
10 December 2026 Ukraine
Production A24, Fruit Tree, Topic Studios
Also known as
The Debut, No One Cares, Деби, The Big Break

Film rating

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Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg - Trailer
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