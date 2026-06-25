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Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg
Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg
, 2026
The Debut
USA / Comedy
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Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg
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Synopsis
A shy woman unexpectedly cast in a local musical production loses herself in the role under the spell of the strong-willed director, immersing herself in the high-stakes world of community theater.
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Cast
Paul Giamatti
Jerry
Julianne Moore
Mona Friedman
Halle Bailey
Lilli Cooper
Havana Rose Liu
Cara Buono
Cassie
Patrick Fabian
Howard
Jesse Eisenberg
Bernadette Peters
Susan Blommaert
Colton Ryan
Craig Bierko
Director
Jesse Eisenberg
Writer
Jesse Eisenberg
Composer
Emile Mosseri
,
Ayda Akbal
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
3 December 2026
Release date
3 December 2026
Brazil
3 December 2026
Mexico
3 December 2026
USA
10 December 2026
Ukraine
Production
A24, Fruit Tree, Topic Studios
Also known as
The Debut, No One Cares, Деби, The Big Break
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