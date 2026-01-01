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Craig Bierko Craig Bierko
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Bierko

Craig Bierko

Craig Bierko

Date of Birth
18 August 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Good Wife 8.4
The Good Wife (2009)
Julia 8.2
Julia (2022)
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist (2013)

Filmography

Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg
Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg The Debut
Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
D(e)ad 7.6
D(e)ad D(e)ad
Comedy 2025, USA
Julia 8.2
Julia
Drama, Biography 2022, USA
Before I Go 6.6
Before I Go Before I Go
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
Tin Star 7.3
Tin Star
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
Equity 5.6
Equity Equity
Drama 2016, USA
Louder Than Words 6.3
Louder Than Words Louder Than Words
Family, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
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