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Craig Bierko
Craig Bierko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Bierko
Craig Bierko
Craig Bierko
Date of Birth
18 August 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.4
The Good Wife
(2009)
8.2
Julia
(2022)
7.9
The Blacklist
(2013)
Filmography
Untitled Musical Comedy Jesse Eisenberg
The Debut
Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
D(e)ad
D(e)ad
Comedy
2025, USA
8.2
Julia
Drama, Biography
2022, USA
6.6
Before I Go
Before I Go
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
7.3
Tin Star
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
5.6
Equity
Equity
Drama
2016, USA
6.3
Louder Than Words
Louder Than Words
Family, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
Show more
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