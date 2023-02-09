Manish is a talented and athletic street dancer from Mumbai who dreams of becoming professional against the wishes of his struggling parents. He meets a curmudgeonly Israeli ballet master who gives him the determination to keep going. But when he is pitted against another boy who’s got the attention of the top school in the world, Manish realizes he must push himself to his physical limits if he has any chance to succeed.
CountryUSA / Great Britain / Israel / India
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere9 February 2023
Release date
9 February 2023
USA
ProductionARTE, First Hand Films, Shampaine Pictures