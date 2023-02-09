Menu
Call Me Dancer

Call Me Dancer 18+
Synopsis

Manish is a talented and athletic street dancer from Mumbai who dreams of becoming professional against the wishes of his struggling parents. He meets a curmudgeonly Israeli ballet master who gives him the determination to keep going. But when he is pitted against another boy who’s got the attention of the top school in the world, Manish realizes he must push himself to his physical limits if he has any chance to succeed.
Country USA / Great Britain / Israel / India
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 February 2023
Release date
9 February 2023 USA
Production ARTE, First Hand Films, Shampaine Pictures
Also known as
Call Me Dancer, Kalla mig dansare, コール・ミー・ダンサー
Director
Pip Gilmour
Leslie Shampaine
Cast
Manish Chauhan
Yehuda Maor
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
