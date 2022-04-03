Alfred and Lucie Dreyfus, I Kiss You as I Love You
Alfred et Lucie Dreyfus, je t'embrasse comme je t'aime18+
Synopsis
Victim of a terrible plot, Captain Dreyfus was sentenced in December 1894 to deportation for high treason. His wife Lucie made a pact with him: to live, whatever the cost, while awaiting rehabilitation. During five years, the Dreyfus spouses exchanged hundreds of letters. They became a weapon of survival for Alfred. This film is the story of the correspondence of a man and a woman who unwittingly became the unsung heroes of the case that bears their name.
CountryFrance
Runtime57 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere3 April 2022
Budget€350,000
ProductionKepler 22 Production, Novanima
Also known as
