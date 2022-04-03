Menu
Russian
Kinoafisha Films Alfred and Lucie Dreyfus, I Kiss You as I Love You

Alfred and Lucie Dreyfus, I Kiss You as I Love You

Alfred et Lucie Dreyfus, je t'embrasse comme je t'aime 18+
Synopsis

Victim of a terrible plot, Captain Dreyfus was sentenced in December 1894 to deportation for high treason. His wife Lucie made a pact with him: to live, whatever the cost, while awaiting rehabilitation. During five years, the Dreyfus spouses exchanged hundreds of letters. They became a weapon of survival for Alfred. This film is the story of the correspondence of a man and a woman who unwittingly became the unsung heroes of the case that bears their name.
Country France
Runtime 57 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 3 April 2022
Budget €350,000
Production Kepler 22 Production, Novanima
Also known as
Alfred et Lucie Dreyfus, je t'embrasse comme je t'aime, Alfred and Lucie Dreyfus, I Kiss You as I Love You
Director
Delphine Morel
Cast
Mélanie Doutey
Mélanie Doutey
Emmanuel Gradi
Jérôme Robart
Léonie Simaga
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
