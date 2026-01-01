Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Léonie Simaga
Léonie Simaga Léonie Simaga
Kinoafisha Persons Léonie Simaga

Léonie Simaga

Léonie Simaga

Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Guru 6.5
Guru (2025)
Machine 6.3
Machine (2024)
Alice and the Mayor 6.3
Alice and the Mayor (2019)

Filmography

Un peu avant minuit Un peu avant minuit
Drama 2026, France
37 seconds
37 seconds
Drama, Crime, 2025, France
Guru 6.5
Guru Gourou
Thriller 2025, France
Watch trailer
Machine 6.3
Machine
Drama, Action, Thriller 2024, France
6
Alfred and Lucie Dreyfus, I Kiss You as I Love You Alfred et Lucie Dreyfus, je t'embrasse comme je t'aime
Documentary, History 2022, France
The Peace and Love Process 5.5
The Peace and Love Process Le processus de paix
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2022, France
Alice and the Mayor 6.3
Alice and the Mayor Alice et le maire
Drama, Comedy 2019, France
A Season in France 6.2
A Season in France A Season in France
Drama 2017, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more