Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Léonie Simaga
Léonie Simaga
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léonie Simaga
Léonie Simaga
Léonie Simaga
Date of Birth
1 January 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.5
Guru
(2025)
6.3
Machine
(2024)
6.3
Alice and the Mayor
(2019)
Filmography
Un peu avant minuit
Un peu avant minuit
Drama
2026, France
37 seconds
Drama, Crime,
2025, France
6.5
Guru
Gourou
Thriller
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.3
Machine
Drama, Action, Thriller
2024, France
6
Alfred and Lucie Dreyfus, I Kiss You as I Love You
Alfred et Lucie Dreyfus, je t'embrasse comme je t'aime
Documentary, History
2022, France
5.5
The Peace and Love Process
Le processus de paix
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2022, France
6.3
Alice and the Mayor
Alice et le maire
Drama, Comedy
2019, France
6.2
A Season in France
A Season in France
Drama
2017, France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree