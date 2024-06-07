Corina is 20 years old, lives with her mother, and only leaves the house to take the same steps along the same pavement, past the same coffee shop, to her job at a publishing company where no one notices her. But Corina is on the cusp of stepping out of her comfort zone, opening herself to a new world that will include starry skies, new friends, and newfound confidence. With its simple, humorously understated tone, this film mirrors its lead character, allowing us to observe her world as it transforms from something terrifying into an exciting hub of possibilities – where Corina can finally take charge of her destiny, and even that of her colleagues. The ugly duckling tale takes a delicate and witty twist in this remarkably clever and uplifting debut feature by director Urzula Barba.

