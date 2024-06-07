Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Corina
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Corina

Corina

Corina 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Corina is 20 years old, lives with her mother, and only leaves the house to take the same steps along the same pavement, past the same coffee shop, to her job at a publishing company where no one notices her. But Corina is on the cusp of stepping out of her comfort zone, opening herself to a new world that will include starry skies, new friends, and newfound confidence. With its simple, humorously understated tone, this film mirrors its lead character, allowing us to observe her world as it transforms from something terrifying into an exciting hub of possibilities – where Corina can finally take charge of her destiny, and even that of her colleagues. The ugly duckling tale takes a delicate and witty twist in this remarkably clever and uplifting debut feature by director Urzula Barba.
Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 June 2024
Release date
9 January 2025 Mexico
Production Cobrafilms, Mandarina Cine
Also known as
Corina
Director
Urzula Barba Hopfner
Cast
Naian González Norvind
Naian González Norvind
Ariana Candela
Carolina Politi
Mariana Giménez
Mónica Bejarano
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more