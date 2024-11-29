Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Treflix. Bubble Trouble
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Treflix. Bubble Trouble

Treflix. Bubble Trouble

Trefliki ratują święta 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Treflik and Treflinka can't wait for Christmas. Presents are the only thing they can think about! When Christmas Eve arrives, the siblings excitedly get out of bed. Together with their family, they begin preparations - baking cookies, shoveling snow from the yard and setting up the Christmas tree. There is only one thing left for them to do - hang the ornaments. However, they notice that they have no baubles. To make matters worse, no one in town has them! All the ornaments have suddenly disappeared from every house and store. Treflik and Treflinka begin an investigation to find out where the baubles have gone. With the help of Robobot and Santa Claus himself, they will try to save Christmas!

Treflix. Bubble Trouble - trailer
Treflix. Bubble Trouble  trailer
Country Poland
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 29 November 2024
Release date
29 November 2024 Poland
Worldwide Gross $395,278
Also known as
Trefliki ratuja Swieta
Director
Piotr Ficner
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Treflix. Bubble Trouble - trailer
Treflix. Bubble Trouble Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more