Treflik and Treflinka can't wait for Christmas. Presents are the only thing they can think about! When Christmas Eve arrives, the siblings excitedly get out of bed. Together with their family, they begin preparations - baking cookies, shoveling snow from the yard and setting up the Christmas tree. There is only one thing left for them to do - hang the ornaments. However, they notice that they have no baubles. To make matters worse, no one in town has them! All the ornaments have suddenly disappeared from every house and store. Treflik and Treflinka begin an investigation to find out where the baubles have gone. With the help of Robobot and Santa Claus himself, they will try to save Christmas!