Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Music by John Williams
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Music by John Williams

Music by John Williams

Music by John Williams 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

From his early days as a jazz pianist to his 54 Oscar nominations and five wins, this documentary celebrates Williams’ countless contributions to the moving image arts, music for the concert stage, as well as his indelible impact on popular culture.
Music by John Williams - trailer
Music by John Williams  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 31 October 2024
World premiere 24 October 2024
Worldwide Gross $357
Production Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, Lucasfilm
Also known as
Music by John Williams, La música de John Williams, A Música de John Williams, Muzyka filmowa: John Williams, Джон Уильямс музыкасы, Музыка Джона Уильямса, ジョン・ウィリアムズ　伝説の映画音楽, 配樂大師約翰威廉斯
Director
Laurent Bouzereau
Cast
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy Quan
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
Seth MacFarlane
Seth MacFarlane
J.J. Abrams
J.J. Abrams
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Self - Composer Music for a musician is like breathing. It supports us, sustains us, gives us energy. I write every morning, something. You can imagine writing all these notes, and then having the opportunity to get up in front of an orchestra and conduct it, and hear it all brought to life, what you've put on the page. That's a thrilling thing. Music is enough for a lifetime, but a lifetime is not enough for music.
Film Trailers All trailers
Music by John Williams - trailer
Music by John Williams Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more