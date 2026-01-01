Filmmaker Victor Erice follows Spanish artist Antonio Lopez in his painstaking attempt to paint the image of a tree.
CountrySpain
Runtime2 hours 13 minutes
Production year1992
World premiere8 May 1992
Release date
3 September 1993
Portugal
M/12
30 October 1992
Spain
1 October 1992
USA
ProductionEuskal Media, Igeldo Zine Produkzioak, Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA)
Also known as
El sol del membrillo, Dream of Light, A birsalmafa árnyéka, Das Licht des Quittenbaums, De zon van de kweepereboom, Il sole della mela cotogna, Kvædetræets sol, Le Songe de la lumière, O Sol de Marmelo, O Sonho da Luz, o Sol do Marmeleiro, Słońce pośród liści pigwy, The Dream of Light, The Quince Tree Sun, The Sun of the Quince, The Sun of the Quince Tree, Unelma valosta, Ο ήλιος της κυδωνιάς, Το όνειρο του φωτός, Солнце в листве айвового дерева, 햇빛 속의 모과나무, マルメロの陽光