Poster of Dream of Light
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Dream of Light

Dream of Light

El sol del membrillo 18+
Synopsis

Filmmaker Victor Erice follows Spanish artist Antonio Lopez in his painstaking attempt to paint the image of a tree.
Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 8 May 1992
Release date
3 September 1993 Portugal M/12
30 October 1992 Spain
1 October 1992 USA
Production Euskal Media, Igeldo Zine Produkzioak, Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (ICAA)
Also known as
El sol del membrillo, Dream of Light, A birsalmafa árnyéka, Das Licht des Quittenbaums, De zon van de kweepereboom, Il sole della mela cotogna, Kvædetræets sol, Le Songe de la lumière, O Sol de Marmelo, O Sonho da Luz, o Sol do Marmeleiro, Słońce pośród liści pigwy, The Dream of Light, The Quince Tree Sun, The Sun of the Quince, The Sun of the Quince Tree, Unelma valosta, Ο ήλιος της κυδωνιάς, Το όνειρο του φωτός, Солнце в листве айвового дерева, 햇빛 속의 모과나무, マルメロの陽光
Director
Víctor Erice
Cast
Antonio López
María Moreno
Enrique Gran
María López
Carmen López
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
