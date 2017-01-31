Menu
Poster of Sister of Mine
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Sister of Mine

Sister of Mine

Demonios tus ojos 18+
Synopsis

Oliver, a young film director, discovers on a porn Web site one night that the protagonist of one of the erotic videos is his younger half-sister Aurora. In the process of finding out what she was doing there, Oliver will become fascinated by his sister.
Country Spain / Colombia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 31 January 2017
World premiere 31 January 2017
Release date
31 January 2017 Netherlands
12 May 2017 Spain
Worldwide Gross $9,406
Production Antonello Novellino, Carmelita Films, Ciudad Lunar Producciones
Also known as
Demonios tus ojos, Sister of Mine, Benim Kızkardeşim, Demoni i tuoi occhi, Demoniškos tavo akys, Geliebte Schwester, Moja sestra, Moja siostra, Os Demônios Estão em Seus Olhos, Sora mea, Ад в твоих глазах
Director
Pedro Aguilera
Cast
Ivana Baquero
Ivana Baquero
Julio Perillán
Lucía Guerrero
Lucía Guerrero
Nicolás Coronado
Elisabet Gelabert
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
