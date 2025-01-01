Andreas Muñoz

Menu
Date of Birth
4 April 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Ignatius of Loyola 5.7
Ignatius of Loyola (2016)
Sister of Mine 5.2
Sister of Mine (2017)
Desaparecidos 0.0
Desaparecidos (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Desaparecidos
Desaparecidos
Drama, Detective 2020, Spain
Sister of Mine 5.3
Sister of Mine Demonios tus ojos
Drama, Thriller 2017, Spain / Colombia
Ignatius of Loyola 5.7
Ignatius of Loyola Ignacio de Loyola
Action, Biography, Drama 2016, Spain / Philippines
