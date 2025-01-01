Menu
Andreas Muñoz
Andreas Muñoz
Date of Birth
4 April 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero
Popular Films
5.7
Ignatius of Loyola
(2016)
5.2
Sister of Mine
(2017)
0.0
Desaparecidos
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2017
2016
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
Desaparecidos
Drama, Detective
2020, Spain
5.3
Sister of Mine
Demonios tus ojos
Drama, Thriller
2017, Spain / Colombia
5.7
Ignatius of Loyola
Ignacio de Loyola
Action, Biography, Drama
2016, Spain / Philippines
