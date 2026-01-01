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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lucía Guerrero
Lucía Guerrero
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucía Guerrero
Lucía Guerrero
Lucía Guerrero
Date of Birth
26 June 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia
(2024)
6.7
The Legend of El Cid
(2020)
6.5
Perdona si te llamo amor
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2020
2017
2014
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia
Drama, History
2024, Spain
6.7
The Legend of El Cid
Drama, Adventure, History
2020, Spain
5.3
Sister of Mine
Demonios tus ojos
Drama, Thriller
2017, Spain / Colombia
6.5
Perdona si te llamo amor
Perdona si te llamo amor
Romantic
2014, Spain
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