Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lucía Guerrero
Lucía Guerrero Lucía Guerrero
Kinoafisha Persons Lucía Guerrero

Lucía Guerrero

Lucía Guerrero

Date of Birth
26 June 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia 7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia (2024)
The Legend of El Cid 6.7
The Legend of El Cid (2020)
Perdona si te llamo amor 6.5
Perdona si te llamo amor (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia 7.1
Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia
Drama, History 2024, Spain
The Legend of El Cid 6.7
The Legend of El Cid
Drama, Adventure, History 2020, Spain
Sister of Mine 5.3
Sister of Mine Demonios tus ojos
Drama, Thriller 2017, Spain / Colombia
Perdona si te llamo amor 6.5
Perdona si te llamo amor Perdona si te llamo amor
Romantic 2014, Spain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more