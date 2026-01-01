Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Voyage to Cythera
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Voyage to Cythera

Voyage to Cythera

Taxidi sta Kythira 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An old communist returning to Greece after 32 years in the Soviet Union is disillusioned with the state of things.
Country Greece / Germany / Italy / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1984
World premiere 21 April 1984
Release date
21 April 1984 Greece
Production Greek Film Centre (GFC), Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana
Also known as
Taxidi sta Kythira, Voyage to Cythera, Voyage à Cythère, De terugkeer naar Kithira, Die Reise nach Kythera, Ferðin til Kithira, Hjemkomsten (Rejsen til Kithira), Kitera'ya Yolculuk, Podróż na Cyterę, Reis Cytherale, Reis naar Kithira, Reisen til Kythera, Resan till Kythera, Utazás Kithirára, Viagem a Citera, Viaggio a Citera, Viaje a Citeria, Viaje a Cythera, Ταξίδι στα Κύθηρα, Путешествие на Китеру, Пътуване до Китира, シテール島への船出, 塞瑟岛之旅, 塞瑟島之旅
Director
Theo Angelopoulos
Theo Angelopoulos
Cast
Manos Katrakis
Mary Hronopoulou
Dionysis Papagiannopoulos
Ntora Volonaki
Giulio Brogi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Voula [on cheating] I often discover, with horror and relief, that I no longer believe in anything. At such times, I return to my body. It's the only thing that reminds me I'm alive.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more