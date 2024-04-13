Menu
Poster of Apple Cider Vinegar
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar 18+
Synopsis

Stones are at once the most foundational and the most overlooked parts of our lifeworld. When a retired nature documentary narrator passes a kidney stone, she decides to tell one more story about this forgotten world of stone . A hypnotic essay film asking urgent ecological questions, Apple Cider Vinegar takes the viewer on a journey meeting Palestinian quarry workers, passionate Britisch Geologist and People living on the lava fields of Fogo.
Country Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 13 April 2024
Release date
31 October 2024 Netherlands AL
Production Inti Films, Pieter Van Huystee Film and Television, LOOK@LEO Film & TV Productions
Also known as
Apple Cider Vinegar
Director
Sofie Benoot
Cast
Rue Blenkinsop
Siân Phillips
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
