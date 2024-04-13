Stones are at once the most foundational and the most overlooked parts of our lifeworld. When a retired nature documentary narrator passes a kidney stone, she decides to tell one more story about this forgotten world of stone . A hypnotic essay film asking urgent ecological questions, Apple Cider Vinegar takes the viewer on a journey meeting Palestinian quarry workers, passionate Britisch Geologist and People living on the lava fields of Fogo.
CountryBelgium / Netherlands
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere13 April 2024
Release date
31 October 2024
Netherlands
AL
ProductionInti Films, Pieter Van Huystee Film and Television, LOOK@LEO Film & TV Productions