Poster of Skazka o Gorshke i Knyaze
1 poster
Skazka o Gorshke i Knyaze

Skazka o Gorshke i Knyaze 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Skazka o Gorshke i Knyaze - trailer
Skazka o Gorshke i Knyaze  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2023
Also known as
Director
Rustam Mosafir
Rustam Mosafir
Cast
Konstantin Plotnikov
Vladislav Konoplev
Valeri Zoidova
Vera Volt
Darya Melnikova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Skazka o Gorshke i Knyaze - trailer
Skazka o Gorshke i Knyaze Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
