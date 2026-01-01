Menu
Mikolka-parovoz

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 8 July 1957
Release date
8 July 1957 USSR
Production Belarusfilm
Director
Lev Golub
Cast
Nikolay Barmin
Vasili Bokarev
Georgi Gumilevsky
Vladimir Guskov
Olesya Ivanova
6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
