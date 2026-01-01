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Lev Golub Lev Golub
Kinoafisha Persons Lev Golub

Lev Golub

Lev Golub

Date of Birth
29 September 1904
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
26 May 1994
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Polonez Oginskogo 6.8
Polonez Oginskogo (1971)
Girl Seeks Father 6.4
Girl Seeks Father (1959)
Mikolka-parovoz 6.4
Mikolka-parovoz (1957)

Filmography

Borisek — malý serzhant 5.5
Borisek — malý serzhant Borisek — malý serzhant
Drama, War, Family 1976, USSR / Czechoslovakia
Polonez Oginskogo 6.8
Polonez Oginskogo Polonez Oginskogo
War, Drama 1971, USSR
Pushchik Goes to Prague 5.2
Pushchik Goes to Prague Pushchik edet v Pragu
Comedy 1965, Czechoslovakia / USSR
Girl Seeks Father 6.4
Girl Seeks Father Devochka ishchet otsa
Drama 1959, USSR
Mikolka-parovoz 6.4
Mikolka-parovoz Mikolka-parovoz
Drama 1957, USSR
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