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About
Lev Golub
Lev Golub
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lev Golub
Lev Golub
Lev Golub
Date of Birth
29 September 1904
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
26 May 1994
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.8
Polonez Oginskogo
(1971)
6.4
Girl Seeks Father
(1959)
6.4
Mikolka-parovoz
(1957)
Filmography
5.5
Borisek — malý serzhant
Borisek — malý serzhant
Drama, War, Family
1976, USSR / Czechoslovakia
6.8
Polonez Oginskogo
Polonez Oginskogo
War, Drama
1971, USSR
5.2
Pushchik Goes to Prague
Pushchik edet v Pragu
Comedy
1965, Czechoslovakia / USSR
6.4
Girl Seeks Father
Devochka ishchet otsa
Drama
1959, USSR
6.4
Mikolka-parovoz
Mikolka-parovoz
Drama
1957, USSR
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