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Poster of Myatezhniki
8.0
Myatezhniki - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Myatezhniki
8.0

Myatezhniki

, 2024
Myatezhniki
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Myatezhniki
8.0
Myatezhniki - Trailer
Myatezhniki  Trailer

Cast

Vasilisa Korostyshevskaya
Vasilisa Korostyshevskaya
Yevgeni Marchelli
Olga Volkova
Olga Volkova
Vitali Daushev
Vitali Daushev
Anna Roskoshnaya
Anna Roskoshnaya
Yanina Tretyakova
Miroslava Smirnova
Oksana Korostyshevskaya
Milana Agrova
Vera
Sofiya Ardashnikova
Liza
Aleksandra Babaskina
Aleksandra Babaskina
Ulyana
Elizaveta Boshoer
Ella
Director Vladimir Alenikov
Writer Vladimir Alenikov
Composer Varvara Rogovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 November 2024
Release date
14 November 2024 Russia ООО «МАТРИКС Менеджмент»
Worldwide Gross $3,614
Also known as
Myatezhniki, Mjateshniki, Rebellen, The Rebels, Мятежники

Film rating

8.0
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
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