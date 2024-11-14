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8.0
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Myatezhniki
8.0
Myatezhniki
, 2024
Myatezhniki
Russia / Drama / 18+
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8.0
Myatezhniki
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Vasilisa Korostyshevskaya
Yevgeni Marchelli
Olga Volkova
Vitali Daushev
Anna Roskoshnaya
Yanina Tretyakova
Miroslava Smirnova
Oksana Korostyshevskaya
Milana Agrova
Vera
Sofiya Ardashnikova
Liza
Aleksandra Babaskina
Ulyana
Elizaveta Boshoer
Ella
Director
Vladimir Alenikov
Writer
Vladimir Alenikov
Composer
Varvara Rogovich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
14 November 2024
Release date
14 November 2024
Russia
ООО «МАТРИКС Менеджмент»
Worldwide Gross
$3,614
Also known as
Myatezhniki, Mjateshniki, Rebellen, The Rebels, Мятежники
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
13
votes
6.6
IMDb
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