Films
Dora Who Came from Highway
Dora Who Came from Highway
Kiirtee põrgusse
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Synopsis
At the center of Estonia's first full-length horror film are the brothers Markus (Franz Malmsten) and Tom (Kristjan Kasearu), who find themselves in a lonely forest cottage near a large highway.
Expand
Country
Estonia
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
18 October 2019
Release date
18 October 2019
Estonia
Production
Kriim OÜ
Also known as
Kiirtee põrgusse, Dora Who Came from Highway, Дорога в ад
Director
Urmas Eero Liiv
Cast
Kersti Heinloo
Brigitte Susanne Hunt
Kristjan Kasearu
Oliver Kristman
Franz Malmsten
Cast and Crew
Film rating
3.0
Rate
10
votes
3.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
