Kiirtee põrgusse 18+
Synopsis

At the center of Estonia's first full-length horror film are the brothers Markus (Franz Malmsten) and Tom (Kristjan Kasearu), who find themselves in a lonely forest cottage near a large highway.
Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 18 October 2019
Release date
18 October 2019 Estonia
Production Kriim OÜ
Also known as
Kiirtee põrgusse, Dora Who Came from Highway, Дорога в ад
Director
Urmas Eero Liiv
Cast
Kersti Heinloo
Brigitte Susanne Hunt
Kristjan Kasearu
Oliver Kristman
Franz Malmsten
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.0
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
