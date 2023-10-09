Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Funeral
Poster of The Funeral
Рейтинги
4.9 IMDb Rating: 4.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Funeral

The Funeral

Cenaze 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Cemal drives a hearse for a living. He's entrusted with secretly carrying the body of a young girl at the request of her family. One night, he hears strange groans from the back of the truck, even though the girl hasn't got a pulse.
The Funeral - trailer in russian
The Funeral  trailer in russian
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 August 2024
World premiere 9 October 2023
Release date
31 October 2024 Russia Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross $19,987
Production LucidLab, Solis Film
Also known as
Cenaze, The Funeral, The Funeral: Feed your love, Кадавр
Director
Orcun Behram
Cast
Emrah Altintoprak
Gizem Erdem
Orhan Eskin
Arif Mustafa Güney
Beyza Inan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.9
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Funeral - trailer in russian
The Funeral Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more