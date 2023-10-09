Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
4.9
IMDb Rating: 4.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
The Funeral
The Funeral
Cenaze
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Synopsis
Cemal drives a hearse for a living. He's entrusted with secretly carrying the body of a young girl at the request of her family. One night, he hears strange groans from the back of the truck, even though the girl hasn't got a pulse.
Expand
The Funeral
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
27 August 2024
World premiere
9 October 2023
Release date
31 October 2024
Russia
Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross
$19,987
Production
LucidLab, Solis Film
Also known as
Cenaze, The Funeral, The Funeral: Feed your love, Кадавр
Director
Orcun Behram
Cast
Emrah Altintoprak
Gizem Erdem
Orhan Eskin
Arif Mustafa Güney
Beyza Inan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.9
Rate
11
votes
4.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Funeral
Trailer in russian
1
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree