Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Mer ponevole
3.8

Mer ponevole

Mer ponevole
Russia / Comedy / 18+
3.8

Cast

Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Yana Koshkina
Yana Koshkina
Kirill Nagiev
Kirill Nagiev
Ekaterina Kabak
Ekaterina Kabak
Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
Alyona Ivanovna
Kirill Antonov
Politseyskiy
Sergey Chirkov
Sergey Chirkov
Maksim
Aleksandra Emelyanova
Zhena mera
Sergey Yershov
Sergey Yershov
Direktor stadiona
Sergey Frolov
Potapov
Konstantin Fyodorov
Proveryayushchiy - 1
Maksim Gladkov
Vedushchiy
Director Radda Novikova
Writer Evgeniy Chukarov, Roman Filin, Pavel Markin, Andrey Orlov
Composer Igor Babaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production MAYVEYSTUDIYA
Also known as
Mer ponevole, Мэр поневоле

Film rating

3.8
Rate 15 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more