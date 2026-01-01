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3.8
Kinoafisha
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Mer ponevole
3.8
Mer ponevole
Mer ponevole
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
3.8
Cast
Yan Tsapnik
Yana Koshkina
Kirill Nagiev
Ekaterina Kabak
Tatyana Dogileva
Alyona Ivanovna
Kirill Antonov
Politseyskiy
Sergey Chirkov
Maksim
Aleksandra Emelyanova
Zhena mera
Sergey Yershov
Direktor stadiona
Sergey Frolov
Potapov
Konstantin Fyodorov
Proveryayushchiy - 1
Maksim Gladkov
Vedushchiy
Director
Radda Novikova
Writer
Evgeniy Chukarov
,
Roman Filin
,
Pavel Markin
,
Andrey Orlov
Composer
Igor Babaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production
MAYVEYSTUDIYA
Also known as
Mer ponevole, Мэр поневоле
More
Film rating
3.8
Rate
15
votes
4.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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