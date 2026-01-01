Menu
Kinoafisha Films Budapest Tales

Budapest Tales

Budapesti mesék 18+
Synopsis

"Budapest Tales" is about a group of people (consisting of Szabo regular Andras Balint along with Ildiko Bansagi and Karoly Kovacs) who find a broken down tram while trying to go to the city. The people band together and try to get the tram back on the train tracks and head towards the city. Along this journey the passengers encounter many people who join them on the tram. What started out as only a handful of people has now turned into a small village. As the people travel on to the city each person takes on certain roles and through the course of time these roles will change. Some people fall in love, others out of love, and a few even die. But life goes on. The people keep the tram going hoping to reach Budapest.
Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 2 March 1977
Release date
2 March 1977 Hungary
Production Hungarofilm, Hunnia Filmstúdió
Also known as
Budapesti mesék, Asuntos de Budapest, Budapest Tales, Budapester Fairy Tales, Budapester Legende, Budapeszteńskie opowieści, Budipestanske price, Keltainen raitiovaunu, Racconti di Budapest, Будапещенски разкази
Director
István Szabó
Cast
Ági Mészáros
Maja Komorowska
Franciszek Pieczka
András Bálint
Károly Kovács
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
